Bhopal: Under Kill Corona campaign, 3.79 lakh corona suspects detected in villages

BHOPAL: The 'Kill Corona Campaign' started across the state from May 7 has placed 3.79 lakh people under corona suspect category in the rural parts of the state. Surprisingly, only 3042 were found corona positive out of the total figure.
Kill Corona campaign was launched on instructions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 7. According to the figures compiled for first ten days of the campaign, 4.28 crore people were surveyed in the rural areas.
Brighter side of picture is that only 0.88% of the rural population was placed under the 'corona suspect' category - against much touted perception that villages in MP are under severe grip of corona pandemic.
Adding relief to it, out of total 3.79 lakh corona suspects in rural areas, only 3042 were detected corona positive in further screening and tests. However, the worrying trend here was that out of 3.79 lakh suspects only 46,476 samples were taken by the fever clinics in this entire exercise in its first ten days and 5,698 were referred to Covid care centres.
Total rural population of over 6.20 crores is to be screened under the campaign, out of which 4.28 crores were covered in the first ten days by over 35076 primary survey teams.
Another perturbing fact that came to the fore is that only 2,59,718 medical kits were distributed during the campaign. The medical kit was distributed to only 81% of the surveyed population.
10 districts have corona patients above 100
Only 10 districts reported more than 100 corona positive patients from the rural parts. Ujjain with 235 patients registered highest numbers followed by 218 in Satna, 117 in Shahdol, 123 in Sidhi, 114 in Khargone, 110 in Vidisha, 108 in Panna, 105 in Raisen, 112 Rajgarh and 106 in Rewa.
1.16 lakh corona suspects in urban areas across state
The survey conducted in urban areas detected 1.16 lakh corona suspects out of which only 2559 were finally found corona positive.
A total urban population of 2.11 crore is to be surveyed under the Kill Corona Campaign, in which 1.16 lakh were placed under suspect category in the first ten days. Sample of 25,312 were taken at the fever clinics.
The figures state that 780 Covid care centers were working in these areas and medical kit was distributed to 87,339 people in urban areas across the state.