Bhopal: Under Kill Corona campaign, 3.79 lakh corona suspects detected in villages

BHOPAL: The 'Kill Corona Campaign' started across the state from May 7 has placed 3.79 lakh people under corona suspect category in the rural parts of the state. Surprisingly, only 3042 were found corona positive out of the total figure.

Kill Corona campaign was launched on instructions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 7. According to the figures compiled for first ten days of the campaign, 4.28 crore people were surveyed in the rural areas.

Brighter side of picture is that only 0.88% of the rural population was placed under the 'corona suspect' category - against much touted perception that villages in MP are under severe grip of corona pandemic.