Indore: Now, colleges teach 40% syllabus online and 60% offline

Indore: Now, higher education institutions (HEIs) would be able to offer blended mode of teaching and learning to their students.Simply put, HEIs would teach up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of each course through online mode and remain 60 per cent of the course through online mode.

Exams, however, would be held in offline mode only. The University Grants Commission (UGC) shared the draft concept note on Blended Mode of Teaching and Learning and sought suggestions from stakeholders by June 6.UGC secretary Rajnish Jain on Friday issued a public notice seeking suggestions from stakeholders.

The draft of concept note says, “The advantages of blended learning for students include increased learning skills, greater access to information, improved satisfaction and learning outcomes, and opportunities both to learn with others and to teach others.”Recent research on blended learning revealed that individual students work together virtually in an intellectual endeavor as a learning practice.