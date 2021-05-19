Bhopal: Black fungal infection creating panic in Covid patients' minds

BHOPAL: The increasing number of deaths due to black fungal infection has created a sense of panic in the minds of Covid patients. The incidence of black fungal infection is increasing at an alarming rate. However, the state government has formed a task force to enhance check-ups at the initial stage of the disease.

But, the delay in identifying the symptoms of black fungus and shortage of medicines and injections are leading to a large number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh and the death rate is on an upward spiral in the state.

Once Covid patients are discharged from the hospital, they do not communicate with the doctors concerned about post-Covid health issues and this, often, leads to fungal infection complications. Patients are not in a position to diagnose the affliction and, and when they finally approach the hospital, it becomes too late.

Second, the shortage of medicines and injections has enhanced the problems. Uncertainty still looms large over the supply of drugs and injections to treat black fungal infection.