Bhopal: Black fungal infection creating panic in Covid patients' minds

BHOPAL: The increasing number of deaths due to black fungal infection has created a sense of panic in the minds of Covid patients. The incidence of black fungal infection is increasing at an alarming rate. However, the state government has formed a task force to enhance check-ups at the initial stage of the disease.
But, the delay in identifying the symptoms of black fungus and shortage of medicines and injections are leading to a large number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh and the death rate is on an upward spiral in the state.
Once Covid patients are discharged from the hospital, they do not communicate with the doctors concerned about post-Covid health issues and this, often, leads to fungal infection complications. Patients are not in a position to diagnose the affliction and, and when they finally approach the hospital, it becomes too late.
Second, the shortage of medicines and injections has enhanced the problems. Uncertainty still looms large over the supply of drugs and injections to treat black fungal infection.
Patients come too late
Mainly shortage of medicines and injections and second, a delay in identification of the symptoms are the main reasons that the black fungal infection is increasing uncontrollably in Madhya Pradesh. Itís creating a sense of panic in the Covid patients. If black fungus infection is identified during the course of Covid treatment, itís easy for the doctors to treat it at the initial stage. But patients turn up at a much more advanced stage, so, it become difficult to treat it. Then, surgical removal is the only way out.Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
Endoscopy free of cost
The state government has launched a drive for 15 days after constitution the task force. Talks are on with the private sector for nasal endoscopy free of cost at the initial stage. Exercises are on at a high level to ensure medicine and injection availability.Vishwas Sarang, DME minister
What is this disease?
* Black fungal diseaseí is naso-orbital-cerebral mucormycosis, which is caused due to the unhygienic condition of an immune-compromised Covid patient.
* This disease is on the rise at an alarming rate in Madhya Pradesh.
* Each day, nearly 20 cases are coming to the notice of doctors in the state capital for surgery as surgical removal of the infected part is the only way out at a later stage.
* This rare-but-serious disease occurs mainly in fragile patients, notably diabetics or those undergoing an immune-suppressant treatment
