Bhopal: Over 1 lakh Covid deaths in Madhya Pradesh in 2 months, claims Kamal Nath, government terms it false

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday claimed that over one lakh people have died in the state due to COVID-19 in March-April this year as per the figures provided by the cremation grounds and graveyards, and accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of hiding the real fatality count.

The state government, however, termed his claim as “false and misleading”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Nath said, “We have collected figures from cremation ground and graveyards in March and April this year, and came to the conclusion that 1,27,503 bodies arrived there for the last rites and 80 per cent (1,02,002) of these deaths were caused due to COVID-19."

The government is misleading people on the issue. It asks people to bring certificates from competent authorities to prove that they died of COVID-19, he said.