Bhopal: Good news for covid patients, free oxygen concentrators for hire at Sewa Sadan Hospital

BHOPAL: A bank of 20 oxygen concentrators has been set up at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital at Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal with the support of Jeev Sewa Sansthan. These will be provided to corona patients without any hiring or other charges. Mahesh Lekhwani is the in-charge of oxygen concentrator distribution.

These concentrators will be provided to the corona patients of Bhopal and Sant Hirdaram Nagar based hospitals and the residents of nearby colonies.

Attendants who require concentrators will have to enter his/her name, address, UID, mobile or LL phone numbers in the hospital.

Attendants will have to disclose in which hospital or residence the treatment of corona patients is going on. It is mandatory to show the doctorís prescription of concentrator requirement to the Sewa Sadan hospital authorities. Attendants will also disclose how long the concentrator is required. Hospital employees will then tell them about the method of using concentrators. The concentrators will be disinfected once they are returned to the hospital

The emergency number of the hospital is 9516546821. The needy can contact the following persons:

1- Name- Mahesh Lekhwani

Phone No.- 9111001626

08:00 am to 08:00 pm

2- Name- Heera Thanwani

Phone No.- 9111001627

Availability- 09:00 am to 09:00 pm

3- Name- Bhagwati Prasad

Phone No.- 9644540574

Availability- 06:00 pm to 08:00 am

4- Name- Kuldeep Jhalan

Phone No.- 7389326311

Availability- 07:00 pm to 08:00 am