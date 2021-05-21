40 Madhya Pradesh districts record less than 10% corona positivity rate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is improving gradually. While the number of new cases has fallen to less than 5,000 in a day, the positivity rate has declined to 10 per ent across 40 districts of the state. There are nine districts where the positivity rate has come down to less than five per cent.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation. He says that in those districts where the new cases have not declined for the last few days, it is necessary to break the chain of the infection by strictly following the 'Kill Corona' campaign and enforcing the 'Corona curfew'.



Chouhan said, "We have to make every effort to stop the Covid-19 infections in all districts of the state by the end of this month so as to normalise life from the coming month. Under the direction of the ministers in-charge, all the officials in-charge should make an area-specific strategy in their districts and strictly implement it."