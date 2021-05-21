Indore: Cop arbitrariness irks Industrialists, workers

Indore: Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), said industrialists and industrial workers and employees were facing a lot of trouble in approaching their work places due to the arbitrary attitude of police personnel in the name of strictness.

Dafaria said there have been many complaints in the association from industrialists that their workers and employees coming from various police station areas were being harassed by the police. Even after showing the identity cards issued by the industries to the workers, they were told that these cards would not work and they were sent to temporary jails due to which work at industries was affected. Dafaria said this irked the industrialists.

Dafaria said that the Association has also complained to the Collector and senior police officers about this attitude of the police. They have been requested to alert the cops to allow industries workers to come to their respective work places.