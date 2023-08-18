Long Break In Rains Raises Concern: Indore District Receives Less Than One Inch Rain In Last 17 Days

Indore: District Receives Less Than One Inch Rain In Last 17 Days | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers are worried about the long break in rains and they are waiting for another bout of rains to boost the growth of their sown crop. More than half of August has passed but the district received only 23.9 mm (0.94 inch) rainfall in the last 17 days. The seasonal total rainfall recorded on August 1 was 680 mm (26.77 inches) and it went up to only 703.9 mm (27.72 inches) by August 17.

Indore district had an excess rainfall of 62 per cent by August 1 but due to the long dry spell, the per cent of excess rainfall decreased to 23 per cent on August 17.

According to the records of regional meteorological department, the normal rainfall in the district till August 17 is 570.5 mm (22.04 inches). The highest rainfall in the district has been received in the Depalpur area (1006.1 mm), while the lowest rainfall was registered in the Indore urban area (594.3 mm).

Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Thursday with no rain recorded in the past 24 hours. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable for the people.

According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rain in Indore district are bleak for next week. “The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end now passes through Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Patna, Giridih, Bankura and thence southeastwards to the centre of low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal,” Met officials said.

They added that under the influence of these conditions, city would continue to witness light rains and there are chances of moderate rains on August 19. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday night was 28.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded 21.8 degrees Celsius; both were normal. The humidity was recorded at 89 per cent in morning and 71 per cent in evening.

Less than one inch rainfall in 17 days

Date Actual rainfall Normal rainfall %(+-)

August 1 680 mm 413.2 62

August 17 703.9 570.5 23

Indore receives highest, Khargone lowest rainfall in division

District Rainfall (in mm)

Indore 703.9

Jhabua 523.7

Khandwa 393.6

Khargone 327.9

Dhar 425.3

Burhanpur 593.7

Barwani 363.9

Alirajpur 518.9