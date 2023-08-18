Indore: College Bus Rams Into Shop After Left Tire Detaches At Palasia

Indore: College Bus Rams Into Closed Shop After Left Tire Detaches While Moving | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, a college bus-- on its way to pick up students, rammed into a shop on Friday morning after one of its tyres detached from the moving bus. The incident took place at the Palasia intersection of Indore city. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa , a college bus of Chameli Devi Group of Institutions was on its way to pick students. As it reached near Palasia,suddenly one of its left tyres got loosened-up and detached from the moving bus. As a result, the bus lost its balance and rammed into the roadside shop. The shop was closed so no injuries were reported, only its shutter was damaged.

Though, due the high-speed collision, there was a dent on the bus.

Later, traffic of left side of Palasia was diverted by traffic police.