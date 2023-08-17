Indore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for Indoreans! The Union Road Transport Ministry has approved the construction of five flyovers in Indore under its Setu Bandhan scheme. The move came after BJP's Member Of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani raised the demand in the Centre.

These over-bridges will be built at-- Dewas Naka, Satyasai Square, Musakhedi, IT Park Square and Retimandi.

Similarly, 5 bridges have been approved on the bypass. The cost of these 10 bridges is Rs. 600 crores.

Last year, during the stay of Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highway Nitin Gadkari in Indore, MP Shankar Lalwani had demanded construction of flyovers in the city to ease the road traffic. Lalwani informed that these flyovers will be built under the Setu Bandhan scheme of the central government for the convenience of the commuters.