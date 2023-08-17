 Indore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme

Indore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme

These over-bridges will be built at-- Dewas Naka, Satyasai Square, Musakhedi, IT Park Square and Retimandi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for Indoreans! The Union Road Transport Ministry has approved the construction of five flyovers in Indore under its Setu Bandhan scheme. The move came after BJP's Member Of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani raised the demand in the Centre.

These over-bridges will be built at-- Dewas Naka, Satyasai Square, Musakhedi, IT Park Square and Retimandi.

Read Also
Indore Zoo To Get African Zebras
article-image

Similarly, 5 bridges have been approved on the bypass. The cost of these 10 bridges is Rs. 600 crores.

Last year, during the stay of Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highway Nitin Gadkari in Indore, MP Shankar Lalwani had demanded construction of flyovers in the city to ease the road traffic. Lalwani informed that these flyovers will be built under the Setu Bandhan scheme of the central government for the convenience of the commuters.

Read Also
Indore: Abducted Student, Abductor Caught From Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ED Launches Search In Dhar Over Rs 282 Crore Saint Teresa Land Scam

MP: ED Launches Search In Dhar Over Rs 282 Crore Saint Teresa Land Scam

Independence Day Published With Patriotic Fervour

Independence Day Published With Patriotic Fervour

MP: Shivraj Releases Rs 207 Crore Cycle Allowance To 4.5 Lakh Students, Inaugurates CM Rise School...

MP: Shivraj Releases Rs 207 Crore Cycle Allowance To 4.5 Lakh Students, Inaugurates CM Rise School...

Indore: CUET-UG Counselling Begins At DAVV

Indore: CUET-UG Counselling Begins At DAVV

Indore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme

Indore To Get 5 New Flyovers Under Centre's Setu Bandhan Scheme