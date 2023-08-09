Indore: Data Course Keeps IIM-I, IIT-I Bond  Strong; Third Batch Inaugurated

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and Indian Institute of Technology Indore announced the commencement of the third batch of the Master in Data Science and Management (MSDSM) programme, building on the resounding success of its previous cohorts.

The virtual inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday, in the presence of IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi. The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of an academic journey for the 81 participants who form the third cohort of MSDSM.

Rai urged participants to go beyond a mere vision and infuse it with imagination. He highlighted the distinctive approach of the programme, emphasising that while many institutions talk about disseminating knowledge, IIM Indore aims to create, curate, practice, and disseminate knowledge, recognising the need for a comprehensive approach to education.

He underlined IIM Indore's strong contextual relevance and highlighted that the courses offered are meticulously aligned with industry demands and global trends. In a world often focused on the technical aspects of AI and ML, Rai encouraged participants to introspect on their intentions for using these technologies.

He urged them to contemplate not only how to use AI and ML but also why they want to use them. "This reflective approach is pivotal in harnessing the power of these tools to create a positive impact,” he said. Joshi underscored the collaboration between IIM Indore and IIT Indore to offer a curriculum aligned with industry standards.

"This programme is a fusion of data analytics and management, designed to broaden your horizons and nurture your curiosity.

As you interact with diverse peers and faculty members, you'll gain insights that will enrich your learning journey," noted Joshi. He also emphasised the growing significance of data analytics and management in the ever-evolving business ecosystem.

"In this era of information abundance, the ability to analyze, interpret, and collaborate is paramount.

We are confident that this uniquely curated programme will foster these skills within you, contributing not only to your personal growth but also to the nation's progress," he added.

The third batch of MSDSM comprises 53 male and 28 female participants, with 6.2% of non-engineers and 93.8% engineers. These individuals bring an average work experience of 35 months, with an average age of 26.

Hailing from 14 states, participants of this batch truly represent the geographic diversity of the nation. With the launch of the third batch of MSDSM, IIM Indore and IIT Indore continue to lead the way in fostering excellence in data science and management education.