MP: Lokayukta Unearths Property Worth Rs 10 Crore During Raids At Store-Keeper Posted In Rajgarh Hosp

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) Lokayukta police raided the residence of a health department employee Ashfaq Ali— who worked as a store keeper in Rajgarh Hospital and unearthed property worth Rs 10 crore in the action so far.

SP Lokayukta Manu Vyas said that a complaint was received against Ashfaq Ali, a resident of Lateri in the Vidisha district, who was earlier posted as a store keeper in Rajgarh district hospital. A complaint was received against him for amassing disproportionate assets. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the investigation so far, purchase records of 16 immovable properties have been received in the name of Ashfaq Ali, his sons Zeeshan Ali, Shariq Ali, daughter Hina Kausar and wife Rashida Bi. The cost is around Rs 1.25 crore. However, the information of more than 50 other immovable properties is being collected in Lateri, Vidisha and Bhopal.

Police raided in Bhopal and Lateri

Notably, the police took simultaneous actions in Lateri and Bhopal on Tuesday.

Two teams of Lokayukta Bhopal are conducting raids on Ashfaq Ali's house in Green Valley Colony Bhopal and house in Lateri. On the action taken so far, information has been received that four buildings, a 14000 square feet shopping complex under construction and a luxurious house of about 2500 square feet will be constructed on about 1 acre of land in Lateri.

A large amount of cash was also found

A three-storey building named Mushtaq Manzil has also been constructed by the accused in Lateri. In this building, a private school is being run on rent. A huge amount of cash has been found during the search in the house located in Bhopal, which is being counted. Gold-silver jewellery, precious watches and valuable household items have been found, whose list is being prepared.