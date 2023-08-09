 Indore: Holkar College First In State To  Set Up Physiotherapy Centre
The centre was inaugurated by School of Excellence for Eye superintendent Dr DK Sharma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Indore: Holkar College First In State To  Set Up Physiotherapy Centre | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Department of Government Holkar Science College has established a physiotherapy centre on its campus thus becoming the first government college in the state to do so. 

Principal Dr Suresh Silawat said that the centre has been set up with the aim of providing benefits of this facility to students, officers and employees of the college. It was inaugurated on Tuesday.

As there are very few physiotherapy centres in Indore district, Silawat said that he had thought of opening one facility on the college campus. “Along with college stakeholders, city dwellers and the elderly will be able to get the benefit of this facility,” he said.  

The centre was inaugurated by School of Excellence for Eye superintendent Dr DK Sharma. Silawat, college administrative officer Dr RC Dixit, Dr GD Gupta, and others were present on the occasion.  

