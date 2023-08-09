Indore: On The Run Accused Of Robbery In Maharashtra And Other Places Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run accused of robbery in Maharashtra and other cities was arrested by the crime branch, police said on Tuesday. He was on the run in a case of Bhikangaon in Khargone district.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation. According to a crime branch officer, on the instruction of the senior police officers, a team was constituted to keep an eye on the accused.

The crime branch team was investigating when information was received that a person, who was on the run in robbery and theft cases in Bhikangaon, Barnagar in Ujjain, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Dewas and Khudel was seen in the city.

The crime branch team searched for him and managed to arrest him from the city on Monday. The accused was identified as Ravi alias Laliya, a resident of Dewas district.

He allegedly confessed to his crime after which the crime branch informed the Bhikangaon police and handed him over to them for further investigation. He is being questioned by the police for other crimes committed by him in the city and other places.