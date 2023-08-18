Indore: Cyber Police Issues Advisory On ‘Telegram’ Frauds

Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates of 29 different countries, including India, available on Telegram for Rs 5,520 each: Report | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police on Thursday issued an advisory in public interest for people regarding frauds being done by thugs on Telegram application.

In the advisory, it has been suggested by the cyber cell that the fraudsters have now began to approach on Telegram application in which they are providing several offers to targets and bluffing them into their traps.

The frauds which are being done by scamsters now-a-days range from online jobs, part-time jobs and task-related jobs in which they offer the victim to do such jobs and cheat them.

Also, they cheat people with crypto currency fraud in which they give mouth-watering offers to the victim for investing in crypto currency and cheat them.

Other frauds are being done by making trading channels on the name of trusted names of traders and cheating people. Frauds are also being done on the name of free movies, games and other activities.

The cyber department also advices necessary precautions by which the person can remain safe from any sort of fraud. The department advised that people should avoid joining any unknown group and also contacting strangers.

People should also avoid investing in any unknown place on the words of strangers or groups. People should also implement two factors verification on their mail ID so that their accounts could not be hacked.

Also, people should not download any movie, software or such things from unknown platform or sources. These websites also download such software or viruses which steal data of devices and use it for wrong purposes.

Officials of the state cyber department said that people should not let any unknown or unwanted application to run on their phone. Also, they should avoid joining any unknown channel. If any person gets trapped in such things they should immediately inform the state cyber department or the local police.

