Doctors Have Noblest Job to Perform, Says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no poor and needy person should go without treatment. They should be treated properly and should remain healthy. He assured of better health management and expected doctors to give their best services.

3 crore 60 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued

Chief Minister Chouhan said that 3 crore 60 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in Madhya Pradesh. We will ensure universal coverage of Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman cards will be issued to everyone except those who are financially well-off. The treatment of complex diseases is very expensive. It is necessary to assure people that the government is with them.

Chouhan was interacting with the doctors in a programme organized at Samatva Bhawan here today to give appointment letters to the doctors and specialists of the Public Health and Family Welfare Department. Those received appointment letters included 83 pediatricians, 76 surgeons and 128 dental surgeons.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, other officers were present.

Chouhan also gave appointment letters to Assistant Microbiologist, 6 Assistant Public Analysts and 24 Assistant Drug Analysts under the Food and Drug Administration. He congratulated them wishing them a bright career.

Addressing the doctors, the Chief Minister Chouhan said that doctors' job is very pious. A doctor is fortunate to have performed noble task of saving lives and making people healthy. He said that the duty performed with passion gives joy. People respect doctors. It is foremost duty to provide the visiting patients the best treatment. Without health, a person cannot live well cannot realise his resolves. There is no greater religion than serving the neediest.

Further, Chouhan said that he likes the job of doctors. He said that doctors are the soul of these health institutions. Everyone respected the services at government hospitals and during the Covid period.

Appointment Letters Distributed Digitally

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Modi for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Chouhan said that the people suffering from diseases are getting assistance. He said that it is a matter of happiness that 925 more doctors have been selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. A Doctors’ Panchayat will soon be organized to discuss the problems and expectations of doctors.

Shri Chouhan gave away appointment letters to surgery specialists Dr. Rajeev Kaneria, Dr. Namita Mishra, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Kaul, Child Specialist Dr. Sumitra Varshi, Dr. Indrajeet, Dental Surgeon Dr. Shivani Rai, Dr. Dheeraj Bhaiya Ji Dupare, Dr. Ritu Sharma, Assistant Microbiologist Shri Anshul Sharma, Assistant Drug Analyst Sushri Mamta and Assistant Public Analyst Sushri Chand Baiga.

State is attaining self-reliance in health sector: Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary said that there with unprecedented expansion of health services under the leadership of Shri Chouhan, the state is gaining self-reliance in the health sector through restoration of government hospitals, arrangement of pathology tests and availability of adequate beds. Dr. Chaudhary congratulated the newly appointed doctors and experts.

