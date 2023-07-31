Indore: Class 12 Student Promised College Mark sheets Without Giving Exams | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class XII student was duped of Rs 10,000 by a man who promised to give him marksheets of all three years of college without him having to attend the college.

According to the police, Ashish Shrivastav, a resident of Bhusamandi Road has lodged a complaint that after passing Class XII, he visited a science college in the Vijay Nagar area when he met a person named Dinesh Patel.

He assured Shrivastav that he can give him the mark sheets of all three years of college without him attending any classes. As Ashish had met the accused in the college so he trusted him and told him to go ahead.

The accused informed that he will need Rs 45,000 for three years’ marksheets. Ashish gave Rs 10,000 in advance saying that he would pay the remaining amount after receiving his marksheets.

To gain trust of the complainant, the accused had given the documents of a student. After going home Ashish checked the documents and became suspicious of their authenticity.

He verified the documents from the mentioned college and came to know that the documents were not issued by the institution. Thereafter, Ashish reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

A case under sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC was registered against the accused and further investigation is on into the case and the police have started a search for the accused.

