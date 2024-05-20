Madhya Pradesh: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Two Men In Badnawar, Kheda Village | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons lost their lives after consuming poisonous substances in separate locations. Sunday night, 40-year-old Sanjay, son of Bherulal Verma from Badi Chowpatty in Badnawar ingested a poisonous substance at his residence. Initially diagnosed and treated locally, his condition deteriorated, necessitating his transfer to Barnagar Hospital.

Despite the efforts, Bherulal Verma could not be saved. After a post-mortem examination in Barnagar, his body was returned home, and the funeral was conducted in the afternoon. The cause of ingestion remains unknown, and police investigations are on.

Similarly, Hiralal Patidar from village Kheda also succumbed to a poisonous substance while undergoing treatment in Ratlam. His funeral took place on Sunday, with the reason for his consumption of the substance still unclear. Authorities have launched inquiries into both incidents to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences.

Women Resort To Road Blockade To Ban Heavy Vehicles On Residential Road

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhambhi Pura demanded a ban on heavy vehicles entering their residential area due to safety and health concerns. Despite informing the SDM, tehsildar and CMO, no action was taken. Tensions peaked when a cement-laden truck attempted to pass through, prompting local women to block the road and sit-in protest under the scorching 43-degree heat.

Police arrived but couldn't resolve the issue, leading SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal to send tehsildar Sonam Bhagat. The women highlighted the risks of accidents and health hazards from the frequent passage of large trucks and the presence of a cement warehouse.

Councillor Bhayu Panchhi and municipal council president representative Abhishek Jain also intervened, persuading the women to allow the truck to pass. Tehsildar Bhagat assured residents that government regulations restrict heavy vehicle operations in residential areas between 10 pm to 6 am. This protest underscores the ongoing conflict between urban development and residential safety.