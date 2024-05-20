Madhya Pradesh: Meet On Vote Counting Preparations Held In Dhar

Representative Image | Pixabay

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra emphasised the completion of proceedings regarding the training of counting teams within the stipulated time frame. This was discussed during the review meeting at the Collectorate Auditorium regarding the responsibilities of the in-charge officers and nodal officers for the arrangements and preparations for the vote counting process.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of practical training in the counting room. Vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 4 at the local Polytechnic College. Mishra urged all officers to fulfil their responsibilities promptly, attend all assistant returning officer (ARO) training sessions and oversee preparations for postal ballots.

Mishra directed AROs to ensure their presence during counting team training and maintain uniform arrangements at the counting venue. Training sessions for micro observers were also mandated for May 24 and 25. The meeting was attended by district officials and SDMs. They reviewed preparations for vote counting in detail and issued instructions regarding various aspects of logistical management.

Sellers Warned Of Punitive Action For Irregularities In Cotton Seed Distribution

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani collector Dr Rahul Fating on Monday convened a meeting in the collector office to address irregularities found during the selling of cotton seeds. He warned of punitive action such as registering FIR against the seller concerned if any kind of irregularities or black marketing is found during the distribution of cotton seeds.

The collector has assigned all SDMs, senior agricultural extension officers and revenue department staff duties to monitor the distribution of cotton seeds. Farmers were also appealed to use seeds of companies other than Rasi 659 and Asha-1.

District panchayat CEO Kajal Jawla, additional collector KK Malviya, Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf, joint collectors Sohan Kanash and Vishakha Deshmukh, Pansemal SDM Ramesh Sisodia and district officers of various departments were present in the meeting.