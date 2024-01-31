Indore: Auto Driver Beaten To Death By Wife's 'Lover'; Accused Thrashed Him With Iron Rods Inside His Closed Shop At MG Road

(Left) Accused Deva, (Right) Deceased Auto driver Monu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver was beaten to death by his wife's alleged lover in Indore on Tuesday night. The victim, along with a friend, had approached the accused's shop located at MG Road to confront him regarding his illicit relationship with his wife. Following which, the accused shop owner pulled down the shutter of his store and brutally beat it with iron rods.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdeesh Chouhan, aka Monu. His friend recorded the video of the assault on his phone. Visuals show accused shop owner Deva mercilessly beating Monu with iron rods and pipes.

According to information, Monu's wife, Rekha, formerly worked at Deva’s shop; however, she recently quit. Monu suspected that Rekha and Deva were involved in an affair. On Tuesday evening, Monu decided to confront Deva regarding his illicit relations with his wife.

According to his friend, Monu arrived in Vijay Nagar in his autorickshaw at 8:30 in the evening. On their way back home, they stopped at Deva's shop. Monu entered the shop, and an argument ensued between him and Deva. Deva pulled down the shutters and started hitting Monu with an iron rod, causing severe injuries to his head and body. Monu fell unconscious.

Later, he opened the shutter and called the police. An ambulance arrived, and Monu was taken to Avinash Hospital for treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care.

Witnesses reported seeing Deva wielding a metal pipe, which he used to viciously strike Monu approximately six to seven times using an iron rod, causing severe head and body injuries.

In a desperate plea for help, bystanders alerted Nitin, a nearby shopkeeper, to intervene. Acting swiftly, Nitin lowered the shutters of his shop, effectively halting the altercation and preventing further harm.

Following the brutal attack, Monu was left in dire need of medical attention. Emergency services were summoned, and Monu was swiftly transported to Avinash Hospital for urgent medical treatment. As of now, he remains under medical care, with his condition being closely monitored by healthcare professionals.

The altercation has prompted an investigation by local authorities, with charges likely to be filed under relevant sections of IPC.

The police are actively pursuing leads and gathering statements from witnesses to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the violent confrontation. As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from staff reporter)