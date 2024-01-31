Indore: Two Minors Among Three Held For Stabbing

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested three persons including two minors for stabbing a man. The incident occurred at an open ground near Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Sunday evening. According to the police, one Sumit Bhati, resident of Satyam Colony, lodged a complaint at Bhanwarkuan police station stating that he was going to his place with his cousin Shubham Tanvar from a dhaba. When they reached an open ground near Rahul Gandhi Nagar, three persons were seen blocking the road. When they asked them to clear the road, the accused began to abuse them. One of the accused took out a knife and attacked Sumit on his back. He began to bleed and when Shubham tried to intervene, another accused threw a stone at him. The police registered a case against the accused under section 307, 323, 294 and 34 of the IPC. The police initiated a probe into the case and arrested the accused.

Man booked for murder attempt

In another incident, Banganga police registered a case against a person for injuring a man with a razor on Monday. According to the police, one Ankit Patel, resident of Govind Nagar, lodged a complaint at Banganga police station stating that accused Vivek went to his house in his absence. When the victim raised an objection to it, the accused began to abuse him. The accused went inside a nearby shop and brought a razor. He attacked Ankit on his face with a razor and he began to bleed. The police registered a case against the accused under section 307, 324, 323, 341, 294 and 506 of the IPC

Two held for stabbing at LIG Square

MIG police arrested two persons for stabbing a man, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at LIG Square late on Saturday. The accused were arrested after examining CCTV footages near the spot and the knife used in the crime was also seized. According to the police, one Yasin, resident of Malwa Mill was stabbed by two persons for which a case was registered under section 307, 294 and 34 of the IPC against the accused on the complaint of one Alpesh Sheikh. The police began a probe into the case and on basis of CCTV footage, the accused were identified as Sohaib of Khajrana and Faizan of Jawahar Marg.