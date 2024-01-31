 Indore: Sessions Court Sets Aside Lower Court’s Order In DPS Bus Accident Case
Indore: Sessions Court Sets Aside Lower Court's Order In DPS Bus Accident Case

The JMFC court had previously dismissed the complaint, prompting Singh to challenge the decision through a revision petition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court has set aside ruling of a lower court in a six-year-old Delhi Public School (DPS) bus accident case which had claimed five lives, including four students.

The case stems from an incident where Gurjeet Singh, the father of the deceased child Harpreet Kaur, filed a complaint under Section 156(3) in the court. Singh sought charges against DPS chairman and others, invoking sections 304, 323, 325, 109, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, and 188.

The JMFC court had previously dismissed the complaint, prompting Singh to challenge the decision through a revision petition. The sessions court, upon accepting the revision petition, has now directed the subordinate court to re-examine the case, emphasising adherence to legal procedures.

‘The sessions court's decision brings attention to the magisterial inquiry conducted after the accident. The report highlighted that the tragedy resulted not only from driver's negligence but also from school management's lack of compliance with safety guidelines. Both the vehicle driver and school administration, including appointed officials, were found culpable for negligence,’ advocate of the complainant said.

‘This reopening of the legal battle sheds light on the accountability of both the driver and the school management in ensuring safety of students during transportation. The court's directive to reconsider the magisterial inquiry underscores the importance of a thorough examination of circumstances surrounding the DPS bus accident,’ the advocate said.

