Indore: 37 Senior Municipal Officials Come To IIM For Four-Day Course

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 37 senior municipal officials, a new batch for the Customised Management Development Programme for ANVESHAN (Centre of Excellence), IIM Indore began on Tuesday.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), this programme marks a significant milestone in the journey of professional development and strategic leadership in areas of urban waste management.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai inaugurated the batch comprising of officials from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Leh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These include commissioners, joint commissioners, mission directors, municipal commissioners, chief officers, chief health officers, joint secretary, etc.

In his inaugural address, Rai recalled the Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath event and reflected on the monumental scale of Swachh Bharat initiative, emphasising its profound impact on India's landscape.

With statistics, he highlighted the collective efforts of over 8 crore individuals who diligently cleaned 9 lakh sites across the nation, echoing the power of Janbhagidari (public participation). Praising the officers he said, ‘The credit for success of such endeavours goes to your effective leadership and dedication to a cleaner India.’ He emphasised the essence of self-leadership, urging individuals to become leaders in their own right regardless of their official designation.

Rai elaborated on the importance of effective team building, emphasising the conversion of groups into cohesive teams united by a common purpose and goal. ‘Develop a leadership style that fosters collaboration and interaction, implement rotational leadership roles to empower every team member,’ he advised. He encouraged the value of consensus-driven decision-making and collective accountability for achieving shared outcomes, envisioning a future where empowered leaders drive transformative change through unity and purpose.

Indore municipal commissioner Harshika Singh will discuss Emerging Priorities for Implementation under SBM 2.0, guiding participants in aligning strategies with national urban development goals.

Additionally, Sasanka Velidandla, Director at WASHi, will explore the Changing Face of Indian Public Toilets, while Virendra Mane, Head of City Operations, Indore, will share insights about MRF Automated. Kartik Agarwal, Deputy Director at the Department of Economic Affairs, will shed light on Public-Private Partnerships, fostering collaboration for sustainable urban development. Representatives from Municipal Corporation, Ambikapur will talk about improving efficiencies of collection and transportation decentralised.

The diverse curriculum aims to equip participants with a holistic understanding of urban management challenges and solutions, empowering them to drive impactful change in their respective domains and contribute effectively to the nation's urban development agenda.