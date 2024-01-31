Indore: ‘Over 45% Of State’s Export Made From City & Nearby Areas’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth Rs 66,000 cr were exported from Madhya Pradesh in the financial year 2022-23, of which over Rs 30,000 crore of export was made just from the city and its nearby areas.

Sameer Chitkara, Customs Commissioner of MP and Chhattisgarh said this while addressing an outreach programme held at TPA Hall in Aaykar Bhawan on Tuesday and added that it is expected to increase further in the coming time. The senior IRS officer said that exporters must come forward to take advantage of facilities and incentives being given by Central agencies including the Customs Department.

The programme was jointly organised by Customs Department, Tax Practitioners Association and CA Indore Branch to inform about the customs procedures and export promotion schemes.

In his address, Chitkara said that the theme of this year's International Customs Day, celebration is ‘Connecting customs traditional and new partners with purpose’. The programme with TPA CA Indore Branch is a step in this regard.

He highlighted the current facilities provided by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for exporters and importers such as Faceless Assessment, Contactless Customs, Paperless Customs, Advance Ruling Authority, Turant Suvidha Kendra (TSK), Risk Management System (RMS), e-Sanchit (Storage and Computerized Handling). He also informed about phased implementation of indirect tax documents, electronic cash ledger (ECL) etc.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Bisen, additional commissioner Customs Department, also addressed the gathering and explained in detail about various incentive schemes of CBIC like Advance Authorization Scheme, EPCG Scheme, Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR Scheme), IGST Refund. He reiterated that traders should use the initiatives launched by the Customs Department to expand their trade.

He went on to say that all foreign cigarettes and e-cigarettes, being sold in the market, have been smuggled in the country whose storage, sale and purchase is totally illegal. Last year, DRI had seized 3,000 tonnes of heroin, which is the highest till date.

Arun Kumar, superintendent, Policy Section, Customs Indore also spoke on the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme and informed stakeholders about the benefits and opportunities offered under the scheme. Earlier, president of TPA CA JP Saraf, delivered the welcome address.