Admission In BEd & MEd Colleges: Registrations From May 1; First Allotment List On May 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited counselling schedule for teacher education programmes, including BEd and MEd courses, has been released by the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

Admissions to the teacher education courses will be granted in three rounds.

The registrations for the first round of the centralised online admission counselling will start on May 1, whereas the first allotment list will be released on May 21.

With the DHE releasing the admission schedule, the colleges offering teacher education courses once again demanded a college-level counselling round and sought phone numbers of the students, who are allotted seats.

“There is provision of college-level counselling in all courses, barring teacher education courses. We have been demanding a CLC round for filling up seats remaining vacant after the centralised counselling is over but our demand has not been accepted as yet. This year, we have again requested the DHE to permit CLC round in teacher education courses as well,” Girdhar Nagar and Sunil Pandya of Devi Ahilya Private Education Colleges said.

Association secretary Awadhesh Dave and office-bearer Ravi Bhadoriya also demanded phone numbers of the students allotted seats.

“We can’t even contact students who have been allotted seats to come to the college and pay the fee for confirmation of admission. In such a situation, who will turn up for confirming admission and who will not,” the duo said, adding that many a time seat remains vacant despite 100 per cent allocation as students do not report for confirmation of admission.

First Round

Registrations - May 1 to May 9

Document verification - May 2 to May 5

Common merit list - May 15

Seat allocation - May 21

Fee submission deadline - May 25

Second Round

Registrations - May 21 to May 28

Document Verification - May 22 to May 30

Common merit list - June 3

Seat allocation - June 9

Fee submission deadline - June 13

Third Round

Registrations - June 6 to June 12

Document Verification - June 8 to June 13

Common merit list - June 18

Seat allocation - June 25

Fee submission deadline - June 30