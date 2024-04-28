Multiple ‘Green Corridors’ Prepared: 24-Yr-Old Brain Dead Youth Gives Life To Four People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 24-year-old youth gave a new lease of life to at least four people by donating his vital organs after he was declared brain dead on Saturday.

“Heart and lungs were flown to Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad to be transplanted to a 40-year-old female and to a 46-year-old male, respectively. Two green corridors were created in the city on Saturday evening. First to city airport from Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and another to Choithram Hospital to rush vital organs to save lives of patients through transplantation,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM Medical College and secretary, Indore Organ Donation Society, said.

Sunil Rajput |

Sunil Rajput, son of a farmer from Harda, sustained serious head injury in a road accident and was admitted to a private hospital in Harda for treatment.

Later, he was shifted to Vishesh Jupiter Hospital in Indore where he was declared brain dead on Saturday morning.

“Sunil was declared brain dead initially at 7.45 am and at 1.46 pm for the second time. Later, family members were counselled to donate vital organs to give new lease of life to the needy patients,” sewadar of Muskan Group, involved in the donation process, said.

A joint team of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Marengo CIMS Hospital performed the retrieval of organs. The first ‘Green Corridor’ was prepared at 8.51 pm to airport and it took 17 minutes for the ambulance to reach the airport.

Similarly, another corridor was prepared at 8.58 pm to Choithram Hospital and it took seven minutes to reach the hospital.

Second dual transplant in city, liver and kidney transplanted to same patient

While heart and lungs of the patient were flown to Ahmedabad, kidney and liver were transplanted to a 27-year-old female in Vishesh Jupiter Hospital. It is for the second time when dual organ transplant in a single patient took place in the city. Earlier, similar transplant was performed by Bombay Hospital, about a couple of years ago.

“The patient was suffering from aHUS (atypical Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome) causing postpartum acute renal failure. It is kind of thrombosis in liver due to lack of enzymes which also causes her kidney damage. It is for the second time in city when dual transplant took place. The cadaveric organ donation in medico legal cases was started from Indore in the country,” Dr Dixit said.

Similarly, one kidney was transplanted to 37-year-female in Choithram Hospital.

Mother took the decision after other family members refused

Mother of the deceased took the decision of donating his organs with the aim of keeping him alive even after death. Initially, family members declined to donate his organs. Later, his mother took the brave decision after which donation process was started.

Woman, who got heart allocated initially found Covid positive

The heart was transplanted to a woman in Ahmedabad. According to officials, it was allocated to another woman initially at the same hospital but she was found Covid positive after which it was allocated to another woman, in the waiting list.