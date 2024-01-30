 Indore: ‘Angry’ With God, Man Smashes Shivlinga With Flower Pot In Temple; Caught On Cam
Indore: 'Angry' With God, Man Smashes Shivlinga With Flower Pot In Temple; Caught On Cam

The whole incident was captured in CCTVs camera installed in the temple premises. A temple caretaker informed police about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Indore Man Hits Shivling With Flower Pot, Says Was Angry With God | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Angry’ with god, a drunk man allegedly vandalised a Shivling installed inside the temple in Indore on Tuesday. He also tore down the posters off the wall. The incident was reported at temple located in Central Kotwali police station area in the wee hours.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gajju Chauhan (26), a resident of Digvijay Nagar. The incident occurred at Sheetla Mata temple around 4:30 am.

The man was caught in the CCTVs footage in which it can be seen that he hit the Shivling with a flower pot and tore down the posters of deities present inside the temple.

Strangely, the accused started to beg for forgiveness after he was arrested by police.He was in inebriated condition when he tried to vandalize the temple and the Shivling. He tore down the posters of Hindu gods.

Man expresses agony with God

During the investigation, the accused told police that he was displeased with the god. His financial condition is not good and he is addicted to liquor. The police registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation into the case.  

