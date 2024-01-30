Indore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted After Confrontation With Trainer

Accused Gym Trainer Vaibhav Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer in Indore allegedly assaulted a youth after his 23-year-old sister complained of receiving excessive protein doses during training sessions. As the girl's health started to deteriorate, she informed her brother about the overdose of protein at the gym. When her brother confronted the gym manager about the matter, he was assaulted.

According to Dwarkapuri police, Vaishnavi Agarwal, a resident of Prakank Colony, used to regularly visit the Will Power Gym near the Gopur Choraha. During her workouts, she was given heavy protein doses. Consequently, her health deteriorated. When her family inquired about her sudden illness, she revealed the excessive exercise and heavy protein doses at the gym, which she believed had caused her condition.

Upon hearing this, Vaishnavi's brother, Mayank, took her to the gym to address the issue. However, the gym manager, Vaibhav Shukla, began shouting at them and later physically assaulted both of them, threatening them with more violence.

Vaibhav Shukla, the gym manager, has been previously involved in cases of rape, abduction, and assault against his wife. Two years ago, his wife accused him of assaulting her under the influence of alcohol and beating her at home. He also faced legal action related to his gym's operations.

Furthermore, he was accused of assaulting and raping a woman from the Parivahan Nagar area after their engagement. The victim's acquaintance with him began during her training sessions at the gym. Later, an FIR was lodged against him.