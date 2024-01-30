 Indore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted After Confrontation With Trainer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted After Confrontation With Trainer

Indore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted After Confrontation With Trainer

When her brother confronted the gym manager about the matter, he was assaulted.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Accused Gym Trainer Vaibhav Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gym trainer in Indore allegedly assaulted a youth after his 23-year-old sister complained of receiving excessive protein doses during training sessions. As the girl's health started to deteriorate, she informed her brother about the overdose of protein at the gym. When her brother confronted the gym manager about the matter, he was assaulted.

According to Dwarkapuri police, Vaishnavi Agarwal, a resident of Prakank Colony, used to regularly visit the Will Power Gym near the Gopur Choraha. During her workouts, she was given heavy protein doses. Consequently, her health deteriorated. When her family inquired about her sudden illness, she revealed the excessive exercise and heavy protein doses at the gym, which she believed had caused her condition.

Read Also
MP: 'Come, Join Us...,' CM Yadav Invites Congress MLA From Stage At Jabalpur Event In Presence Of...
article-image

Upon hearing this, Vaishnavi's brother, Mayank, took her to the gym to address the issue. However, the gym manager, Vaibhav Shukla, began shouting at them and later physically assaulted both of them, threatening them with more violence.

Vaibhav Shukla, the gym manager, has been previously involved in cases of rape, abduction, and assault against his wife. Two years ago, his wife accused him of assaulting her under the influence of alcohol and beating her at home. He also faced legal action related to his gym's operations.

Furthermore, he was accused of assaulting and raping a woman from the Parivahan Nagar area after their engagement. The victim's acquaintance with him began during her training sessions at the gym. Later, an FIR was lodged against him.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dad Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat For 'Misbehaving', Leaves Her Bleeding In Bushes
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Edu Board Prohibits Crowd & Loudspeakers Near Exam Centres; Violation Calls For FIR

MP Edu Board Prohibits Crowd & Loudspeakers Near Exam Centres; Violation Calls For FIR

Indore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted...

Indore: Heavy Protein Doses At Gym 'Deteriorates' 23-Year-Old’s Health; Her Brother Assaulted...

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar Appointed As Border Security Force IG

MP: Fake Facebook Page Created In Name Of Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Case Registered

MP: Fake Facebook Page Created In Name Of Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Case Registered

Indore: BBA Student Hit By Speeding Bike While Crossing Road, Dead; Collision Caught On Cam

Indore: BBA Student Hit By Speeding Bike While Crossing Road, Dead; Collision Caught On Cam