MP: 'Come, Join Us...,' CM Yadav Invites Congress MLA From Stage At Jabalpur Event In Presence Of Union Minister Gadkari (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the event in Jabalpur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's work style, comparing it to the steady flow of the Ganga river. He was speaking at a grand event held at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur, where Gadkari had unveiled 9 road projects for Madhya Pradesh.

An interesting incident built up during the event when Yadav extended an open invitation to Congress MLA from Dindori Omkar Singh Markam, urging him to join their efforts for progress. Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav emphasised, "Where have you been? Come, join us."

Though, shortly after the event concluded, Markam clarified that the chief minister sought his support for the state's development works only. Speaking to media, Markam said, 'Zyada dimag mat chalaiye (Don't run your horses). The CM meant to seek his ccoperation for Madhya Pradesh's progress."

Highlighting Gadkari's approach towards development, the CM said, "It's your efforts that have made cruises possible on waters of Ganga in Varanasi. We urge a similar gift for our Narmada."

Notably, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed nine projects amounting to Rs 2367 crore. Additionally, he administered the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' oath, emphasizing the commitment to development and progress.

In his address, Yadav commended the ongoing efforts of teams dedicated to road construction, noting the impressive addition of 29.6 kilometers of roads daily, indicative of the state's commitment to infrastructure enhancement. He said, "Over the course of the last decade, we have witnessed the construction of an extensive 161,000 kilometers of roads."

Drawing a comparison, he likened the significance of roads to the lines on one's palm, which reveal destinies, underlining their crucial role in shaping the country's future. He emphasized, "the addition of 29.6 kilometers of roads daily reflects the relentless efforts of their teams, highlighting the pivotal role of roads in shaping the fate of the nation."