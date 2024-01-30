MP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical Ward In Gwalior

MP: Hungry Pet Rottweiler Tears Owner’s Flesh After He Forgets To Give Him Food |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A stressed and hungry pet dog attacked its owner after he forgot to serve the meal on Monday night in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The dog tore his master's flesh from his legs and arms, injuring him severely. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim, identified as Tejendra Ghorpade (63), a resident of Gwalior, had brought a Rottweiler home for security. However, on Monday, the owner forgot to give food to his dog during the day. Later, around 12 a.m., he realized that the dog had not been fed yet and took food for him at midnight. Seeing the owner, the Rottweiler, meant to be an aggressive breed, got violent and pounced on him.

Dogs tear flesh from owners hands and legs.

The dog started to tear flesh from the owner's hands and legs. When he heard his father screaming out of pain, Tejendra’s son, Amit, rushed and somehow took the dog under control. There are as many as 60 wounds on the old man’s body.

Tejendra Ghorpade is currently admitted to the surgical ward of Gwalior’s Jayarogya Hospital.

Several cases of dog bites have been reported in Gwalior district. As many as 80k cases were reported in 2023 alone.