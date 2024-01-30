 MP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical Ward In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical Ward In Gwalior

MP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical Ward In Gwalior

The dog tore his master's flesh from his legs and arms, injuring him severely. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
MP: Hungry Pet Rottweiler Tears Owner’s Flesh After He Forgets To Give Him Food  |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A stressed and hungry pet dog attacked its owner after he forgot to serve the meal on Monday night in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The dog tore his master's flesh from his legs and arms, injuring him severely. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim, identified as Tejendra Ghorpade (63), a resident of Gwalior, had brought a Rottweiler home for security. However, on Monday, the owner forgot to give food to his dog during the day. Later, around 12 a.m., he realized that the dog had not been fed yet and took food for him at midnight. Seeing the owner, the Rottweiler, meant to be an aggressive breed, got violent and pounced on him.

Read Also
Infant Mauled To Death By Dogs: MP CM Seeks People's Suggestions To Prevent Such Incidents
article-image

Dogs tear flesh from owners hands and legs.

The dog started to tear flesh from the owner's hands and legs. When he heard his father screaming out of pain, Tejendra’s son, Amit, rushed and somehow took the dog under control. There are as many as 60 wounds on the old man’s body.

Tejendra Ghorpade is currently admitted to the surgical ward of Gwalior’s Jayarogya Hospital.

Several cases of dog bites have been reported in Gwalior district. As many as 80k cases were reported in 2023 alone.

Read Also
Bhopal Dog Bite Cases: Court Fines Three Dog Lovers Of ₹3K Each For Abusing BMC Catchers
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical...

MP: Hungry Rottweiler Tears Off Master's Flesh After He Forgets To Feed; Victim Admitted To Surgical...

Dindori SDM Murder: Accused Husband Falls Unconscious Shortly After Arrest, Now Stable;...

Dindori SDM Murder: Accused Husband Falls Unconscious Shortly After Arrest, Now Stable;...

MP: Kuno Forest Team Struggles To Trace Fleeing Cheetah 'Veera' After GPS Device Stops Sending...

MP: Kuno Forest Team Struggles To Trace Fleeing Cheetah 'Veera' After GPS Device Stops Sending...

MP: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects Worth Rs 2K Crore In Jabalpur

MP: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects Worth Rs 2K Crore In Jabalpur

MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral

MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral