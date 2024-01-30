 Dog Bite Cases: Court Fines Three Dog Lovers Of ₹3,00O Each
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to a dog bite case in Bhopal, the district and sessions court on Monday imposed fine of Rs 3000 each against three dog lovers for negligence and abusing the BMC dog catching squad.

According to additional district public prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi, during the hearing, the court of judicial magistrate first class Ankita Srivastava punished the three dog lovers Bindu Ghatpandey, Shweta Mishra and Ankit Mishra with a fine of Rs 3000 each under IPC sections 294 and 289.

All these pet lovers were accused of obstructing government work, abusing and other charges. All the accused have confessed to their crime in the court.

"A pet dog of Shweta Mishra and Ankit Mishra, residents of Lakshmi Complex Shahpura in Bhopal, bit Kiran Shivhare, Sonu Ahirwar and Santosh Yaduvanshi on December 25, 26, 27 last year respectively. After that the people of the colony called a team to catch the dog." When the team reached to catch the dog on December 31 last year, Shweta Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Bindu abused the dog catching team. Following this a case was registered against them in Shahpura police station in the city, Tripathi said.

Bindu is a resident of Lord Campus.

