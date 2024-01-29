MP Weather Update: Cold Takes A Brief Break As Temperature Rises In Indore, Bhopal & 10 Other Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a western disturbance, the weather pattern in state has undergone a change, leading to a rise in temperatures across most cities, day and night. On Sunday, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, among 13 others, experienced maximum temperatures beyond 28 degrees Celsius, with Khargone recording the highest at 30.5 degrees Celsius.

In addition, nighttime temperatures in 10 cities are also above 10 degrees Celsius. This weather trend is expected to continue for the next two days, after which a spell of cold may follow.

According to the Meteorological Center in Bhopal, there's been a 1-2 degree increase in nighttime temperatures. However, daytime temperatures are expected to remain stable. Therefore, there's no likelihood of a significant rise in maximum temperatures for the next two days. Conversely, due to the western disturbance, Jabalpur division experienced light rainfall on Monday.

Following the activation of two western disturbances in North India after January 25, several cities in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed cloudy conditions over the weekend.

In the capital, Bhopal, the maximum temperature rose from 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 28.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking a 2.5-degree increase within a day. The weather department forecasts warmth during the day for the next two days, with temperatures reaching up to 29 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures may exceed 10 degrees Celsius.

Sunday saw a surge in warmth across the state. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 24 degrees Celsius, while Khargone marked the highest at 30.5 degrees Celsius.In major cities, maximum temperatures were recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in Indore, 28.3 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, 27.6 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, and 28.5 degrees Celsius in Ujjain.

Cities like Malajkhand, Nauganv, Raeesen, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Satna, Khajuraho, Sidhi, Sagar, and Guna experienced maximum temperatures below 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Sivani, Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram, Umaria, Betul, Mandla, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Ratlam, and Khargone recorded temperatures ranging from 28 to 30.5 degrees Celsius.