Indore BRTS To Roll Out New Electric Buses Between Rajiv Gandhi Square To Devas Check Post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to introduce new electric buses on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route, covering the stretch from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Devas Check Post. The route spans 11.5 kilometers and currently operates with CNG and diesel buses. The new electric buses, costing approximately 1.5 crore rupees each, will be sourced from Trichy in the South.

These buses are equipped with advanced features including sturdy suspension similar to Volvo buses, ensuring stability even on rough roads and speed breakers. With plush seating arrangements, the buses aim to offer passengers a comfortable ride. The BRTS plans to operate a total of 30 electric buses initially, gradually replacing diesel buses to alleviate concerns of overloading and improve safety.

Authorities from the AICTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Services Ltd) highlight that the primary objective of replacing diesel buses is to transform the Indore BRTS into a green corridor. The introduction of these new buses will increase the total number of buses on the route from 49 to 59. Presently, trial runs for charging, capacity, and comfort are underway at the Rajiv Gandhi Depot.

The move towards electric buses signifies Indore's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation, marking a significant step towards greener urban mobility.