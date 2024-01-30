 MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral
Updated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a mob for allegedly slaughtering a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. A case has been registered against him, and his house was demolished.

According to information, a man identified as Shamim Khan was brutally beaten by a group of men in Chhindwara's Hassanpur village. The accused group, consisting of 8 to 10 men, claimed that they caught Khan slaughtering a cow inside his house. Following this, they confronted him.

The incident was reported on Sunday, and the clip is now going viral on social media.

The video of the incident shows one of the accused men trampling the victim mercilessly while other men threaten him, saying “gardan kaat denge teri” (I will axe your neck) as he attempts to get onto his feet. The accused mob surrounded him, hurled abuses at him, and thrashed him with sticks.

Shamim has sustained severe physical injuries.

Subsequently, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shamim and one other man. His two-room house was also demolished in the aftermath of the incident.

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur in August 2023, where houses of three men were demolished for allegedly slaughtering cows.

