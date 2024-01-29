 Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At Each Other (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At Each Other (WATCH)

Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At Each Other (WATCH)

Some people tried to stop the fight, but it didn't work. One person who tried to help got hit and kicked by others.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a fight between supporters of Congress MLA and former CM Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh has surfaced on social media on Monday. The video was shared by BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on X, depicting a heated argument between supporters of the two Congress stalwarts at PCC Bhawan.

“Supporters of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh kick and punch each other,“ BJP’s Saluja had captioned his social media post.

The viral clip shows the two groups throwing chairs at each other, while hurling abuses. Some people tried to stop the fight, but it didn't work. A man tried to intervene and pacify the violent groups, however he was kicked out.

Read Also
Bhopal: 103-Year-Old Lovelorn Man Gets Hitched To His 49-Year-Old Flame, Says 'Was Feeling Lonely'
article-image

Digvijaya Singh Rules Out Contesting Lok Sabha Election

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh stated that he was not inclined to contest the polls.

The seasoned Congress leader mentioned that he would not contest the Lok Sabha election as his Rajya Sabha tenure had two more years to run. Elected as an MP for the Upper House of Parliament in June 2020, the two-time Chief Minister's six-year tenure would conclude in June 2026.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Falls From Swing Boat At Gwalior Mela, Critically Injured
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Dindori SDM Strangled To Death By Husband; Accused Washed Blood-Stained Clothes To Erase...

MP: Dindori SDM Strangled To Death By Husband; Accused Washed Blood-Stained Clothes To Erase...

Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At...

Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At...

MP Weather Update: Cold Takes A Brief Break As Temperature Rises In Indore, Bhopal & 10 Other Cities

MP Weather Update: Cold Takes A Brief Break As Temperature Rises In Indore, Bhopal & 10 Other Cities

MP 2019 Honey Trap Case: Next Hearing On Feb 10; SIT Seeks Time To Answer 'How Did Confidential CDs...

MP 2019 Honey Trap Case: Next Hearing On Feb 10; SIT Seeks Time To Answer 'How Did Confidential CDs...

MP: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari To Visit Jabalpur Tomorrow To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 2k Cr;...

MP: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari To Visit Jabalpur Tomorrow To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 2k Cr;...