Bhopal: Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters Of Kamal Nath & Digvijaya; Both Groups Throw Chairs At Each Other (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a fight between supporters of Congress MLA and former CM Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh has surfaced on social media on Monday. The video was shared by BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on X, depicting a heated argument between supporters of the two Congress stalwarts at PCC Bhawan.

“Supporters of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh kick and punch each other,“ BJP’s Saluja had captioned his social media post.

The viral clip shows the two groups throwing chairs at each other, while hurling abuses. Some people tried to stop the fight, but it didn't work. A man tried to intervene and pacify the violent groups, however he was kicked out.

कमलनाथ जी समर्थक द्वारा दिग्विजय सिंह जी को गाली बकने को लेकर पीसीसी में जमकर चले लात-ठूँसे...



कुर्सियाँ चली , जमकर एक दूसरे को गालियाँ बकी गई...



बीचबचाव करने आये कमलनाथ समर्थक एक नेता को भी लात-ठूँसें पड़े... pic.twitter.com/wtWQ0sFsWp — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) January 29, 2024

Digvijaya Singh Rules Out Contesting Lok Sabha Election

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh stated that he was not inclined to contest the polls.

The seasoned Congress leader mentioned that he would not contest the Lok Sabha election as his Rajya Sabha tenure had two more years to run. Elected as an MP for the Upper House of Parliament in June 2020, the two-time Chief Minister's six-year tenure would conclude in June 2026.