Indore: BBA Student Killed After Bike Hit Him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student was killed and his friend injured after a speeding motorcycle hit them while crossing a road in Pardeshipura police station area on Sunday. The accident occurred at Malwa Mill - Patanipura Square Road around 9 pm when the victim was returning to his place after having dinner. Both were taken to the hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. The CCTV footages of the incident are also being circulated on social media. The police are probing the case and have seized the motorcycle.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rishabh Paliwal, a resident of Rajgarh who was staying on rent in Nehru Nagar. He was a student of BBA in a city college. He was returning with his friend Praveen from Sarvate Bus Stand in an auto after having dinner. They got down at the Main Road and were crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle, going towards Patnipura Square from Malwa Mill side, hit them. After the crash, Rishabh's head hit the divider and he sustained severe head injuries. He was the youngest son of his parents. The police initiated a probe into the case and will take action against the bike rider on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle.

Man killed in road mishap

A 25-year-old man was killed after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle in Aerodrome police station area on Sunday. The accident occurred at Hinkargiri Road around 6 pm when he was returning home from his in-laws’ place.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Gajju Kataria, a resident of Prajapat Nagar, Dwarkapuri. He was a labourer. Gajju’s family member said that he had gone to his in-laws’ house for some work and when he was returning home, he met with the accident. He is survived by wife and three children. The police initiated a probe and will gather information to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.