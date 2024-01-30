Bhopal: Dad Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat For 'Misbehaving', Leaves Her Bleeding In Bushes

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a father allegedly slit his 8-year-old daughter's throat in an attempt to kill her in Bhopal on Monday night. He dumped his bleeding daughter behind the bushes and fled. However, the girl managed to stand up and sought help from some passersby.

The police were notified, and the girl was rushed to the hospital with their assistance. Her condition is said to be critical.

The culprit has been arrested. During the investigation, he revealed that his daughter would not listen to him and would often disobey him.

According to the police, Tej Singh Lodhi left home with his 8-year-old daughter Preeti Lodhi on the pretext of visiting her grandparents on on Monday evening. As they reached city's Koh-e-Fiza area, the accused dad stopped, slit her throat, and threw her away in the bushes. Tej Singh fled the scene upon seeing vehicles passing by, leaving his daughter bleeding.

Preeti managed to approach a passerby on a motorcycle for help. The police were then informed about the incident, and the girl was taken to the hospital. Her condition is critical.

Sub-Inspector Brajendra Marskole explained that the accused is currently being interrogated. According to initial investigations, the culprit expressed frustration over his daughter's misbehaviour, claiming she disobeyed him frequently. Thus, he took this extreme step. Further inquiries into the motive behind the incident are ongoing.

Preeti Lodhi is currently admitted to Hamidia Hospital, accompanied by her mother. The mother and daughter stated that it was getting dark, and her father stopped the vehicle to urinate. Suddenly, someone came from behind, gave her money, and slit her throat. However, in a statement given later that night, Preeti accused her father of being the perpetrator. Tej Singh Lodhi works as a laborer and currently resides in a rented house in Tila Jamalpur.