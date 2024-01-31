Indore Crime: Two Held For Snatching Mangalsutra; Woman Hosp Staff Held For Stealing Mangalsutra

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police arrested two persons for snatching mangalsutra from a woman in the area on Tuesday. The accused allegedly confessed to their crime to fulfil their need of addiction. They are being questioned further.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that a woman was robbed of her mangalsutra in Silicon City on January 21. A team led by TI Siyaram Singh Gurjar was constituted to arrest the accused. Many CCTVs installed in the area were checked by the police and they managed to arrest two persons named Ankit Janwaar and Pushpak Chingari, residents of Kishanganj area. Police claimed that they were seen on CCTV while fleeing from the spot. They also confessed to robbing the woman. A mangalsutra worth Rs 1.2 lakh were also recovered from them.

According to the police, the accused informed cops that they are addicted and they had committed the crime to fulfil the need of alcohol. Police said that the accused were booked for their involvement in criminal cases in different police stations of the district.

Woman hosp staff held for stealing mangalsutra

A woman staffer of a hospital was arrested for allegedly stealing the mangalsutra of a woman patient at Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. The woman was admitted to the hospital after she received injuries in a road accident. The mangalsutra weighing nearly 15 grams was also recovered by the police.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav, a woman from Sendhwa sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Ganesh Ghat area under Manpur police station jurisdiction. She was rushed to a hospital in Bhanwarkuan area where she is undergoing treatment. During X-Ray, her mangalsutra was removed by hospital staff. After X-Ray, she found her mangalsutra missing. She and her husband searched the same in the hospital and later her husband lodged a complaint with the police.

CCTVs were checked but the incident was not captured on it. On suspicion, a staff member named Nirmala was detained by the police. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to stealing the mangalsutra. After that the police recovered stolen goods from her. Further investigation is underway.

Two held for carrying liquor

Police arrested two persons while they were carrying liquor in an auto rickshaw illegally. According to Rajendra Nagar police station personnel, information was received that an auto rickshaw carrying liquor illegally was reaching Bijalpur area. The police team reached the spot and stopped the auto and seized around 10 boxes containing country-made liquor from it. Rickshaw driver Deepak Chouhan, a resident of Aerodrome area was also arrested. He informed the police that he had bought the liquor from one Ravi at a liquor shop on Khandwa Road. Police later arrested Ravi and they are being questioned further. The value of seized liquor is Rs 45k.