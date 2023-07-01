Indore: 35% Females Among 659 Enroll For IIM’s Flagship Courses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 35 per cent females are among 659 participants who had enrolled for the new batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and Integrated Programme in Management – Fourth Year (IPM-4th Year) on June 30.

The inauguration of the new batch took place in the presence of IIM Indore BoG chairperson MM Murugappan and director Prof Himanshu Rai. In his address, Murugappan encouraged the students to make the most of their time, learn from each other, and find ways to contribute to the nation.

Touching upon the global landscape, Murugappan described it as an interesting and challenging time. He acknowledged the prevalence of violence and counter-violence, highlighting the shifting geopolitical dimensions that would impact both the students' future careers and the world at large.

“In this changing scenario, make sure to remain curious, continuously learn, and reflect on the implications of these changes. These will also help you admire India’s resilience,” he said. He recognised India's aspirations as a young nation and the favorable demographic factors that presented significant opportunities for both the nation and the world.

“While neighboring regions face difficulties, India has been emerging as a leader, and thus the importance of students like you grows as well, for you will be leading the nation’s future once you graduate,” he said. In his address, Rai highlighted the presence of world-class faculty members who would provide the students with exceptional guidance.

“We are dedicated to nurturing socially conscious managers and leaders who would actively contribute to nation-building, environmental protection, and sustainability,” he added.

He shared with the new batch the importance of being open to new experiences and continuous learning. “Your journey at IIM Indore would be transformative; thus, make sure to embrace each opportunity for growth and development.

Find purpose in your pursuits, combining your vision and imagination, for these qualities help unlock the true essence and direction of our lives,” he said. Details of the batch:

Programme Male Female Total

PGP 329 149 478

IPM 88 42 130

PGP HRM 3 32 35

FPM 10 6 16

On this occasion, the chairperson and the director presented the Certificate of Academic Excellence to the PGP and PGP-HRM participants.

The Certificate of Academic Excellence is a prestigious recognition awarded to the top 5% of the combined batch of PGP-I and IPM-IV. In total, 32 participants (30 from the PGP and two from the PGP-HRM) received their certificates.