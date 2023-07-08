Indore: 3 Held For Raping 12-Year-Old Tribal Girl | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, who were working at a construction site, were arrested for raping a 12-year-old tribal girl at her under-construction house in Khudel police station limits, police said on Friday.

Police took action against the accused after activists of a Hindu organisation reached the police station on Thursday. After taking swift action, the district administration demolished the house of the prime accused on Friday morning.

According to police, the father of the girl had gone to buy construction goods and the girl had gone to see her under-construction house. Arman alias Gattu took the girl inside the house and raped her.

His friend Raees Khan and Raees Idu were also there and they supported the accused instead of helping the girl. After the incident, the trio managed to flee from there. After that, the girl informed the people of the area.

Activists of a Hindu organisation reached the spot and they later informed the Khudel police about the same after which the police registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Additional SP (Rural) Shashikant Kankane said that the accused were arrested on Friday.

House Of Main Accused Demolished

A joint team of Indore district administration and police pulled down the house of the main rape accused located in Kazi Palasia village, under Khurel tehsil, on Friday morning. The demolition was done following instructions of collector Ilayaraja T.

The main accused Armaan had illegally encroached on government land located in village of Kazi Palasia. He built a house on about 12x35 square feet of government land. The encroachment was removed early on Friday by a team led by SDM Khudel Akshay Singh Markam amid police presence.

