MP: CMO Directs Officials To Drive Away Stray Animals From City

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator’s representative Mahendra Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey on Friday directed the officials to get the drains clean up as soon as possible. They issued the directive during an inspection of various wards in Narmadapuram city.

They took feedback on the work done to clean the drains in the areas that get water-logged during the monsoon. The Nagar Palika’s anti-demolition squad has been asked to shoo away stray animals from the town.

Yadav, Pandey and sub-engineer of the civic body Deeksha Tiwari inspected the drains and interacted with the traders about how to deal with water-logging.

Both directed the officials to solve the water-logging problem in the city. Pandey also held a meeting with the members of the anti-encroachment squad and directed its in-charge to shoo away the stray animals from the roads because of the rainy season.

The stray animals occupy the dry places on the roads and cause troubles to the commuters. Pandey has distributed duties between two teams. One team will drive out stray animals in the day and the other will do it at night, Pandey said. Even after the distribution of work, if any stray animals are found in the city, action will be taken against the in-charge of the squad, Pandey said.