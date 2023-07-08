Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One more pair of South African cheetah will be released into the wild of Kuno National Park soon, a decision, which the Cheetah Steering Committee took recently.

“For last two days, rainfall has given no chance to capture the two South African cheetahs. We are waiting for rain to stop so that they can be captured and released as per the plan,” a senior Kuno National Park official said.

The names of two South African Cheetahs to be released into the wild are Prabash and Pavak. At present, there are 10 cheetahs into the wild. In all, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa and of them, three died.