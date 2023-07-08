 Bhopal: Yadav, Vaishnav given BJP’s election command in MP
Bhopal: Yadav, Vaishnav given BJP’s election command in MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Yadav, Vaishnav given BJP’s election command in MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed in- charges for four election-bound states. Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav assistant in-charge.

Yadav was in-charge of Gujarat Assembly elections. It was because of his performance in Gujarat that he has been made in-charge of MP elections. Yadav has a fine understanding with party leaders of MP.

When Yadav was sent to the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of nine years, there were indications that he would be in-charge of MP election.

article-image

Vaishnav, too, is considered close to Modi and Yadav is considered a good election strategist. Similarly, Prahlad Joshi has been made election in-charge of Rajasthan. Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Bishnoi have been appointed assistant in-charges.

On the other hand, Omprakash Mathur has been appointed poll in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Mansukh Mandwaiya assistant in-charge. Prakash Javadekar has been made election in-charge of Telangana, and Sunil Bansal will be his deputy.

