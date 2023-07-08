Indore: DAVV Rushes All Exam Staffers To Deliver Q-Papers For BCom Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once bitten, twice shy. Taking no chance this time, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) sent all its employees in examination and confidential departments to deliver question papers at exam centres for BCom first year’s Business Regulatory Framework paper, which was previously leaked and was rescheduled for Friday.

“We have around 35 to 40 employees in exam and confidential departments. For pre-empting any scope of a leak, all the employees were sent to deliver bundles of question papers at exam centres,” said deputy director (exams) Rachna Thakur.

Thakur stated that the work in both the departments had come to a standstill but for them checking leak of question paper was of utmost priority. “We do not wanted the same subject paper to be leaked again as it would have caused a huge embarrassment to the university,” she said.

Questions papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organisation and Communication subjects were leaked around 8 hours before commencement of exam sending the university in a tizzy. An inquiry committee of DAVV had confirmed the leak after which the university had cancelled both the papers and scheduled them for July 7 and July 10.

An FIR was also lodged into the leak case. Police had arrested Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar, a professor of Radiant Institute of Management and Science (RIMS) in BCom paper leak case. The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, had obtained the papers BCom papers held in May and breached secrecy by passing it on to some students.

It was learnt that he had broken seal of the envelopes containing question papers before keeping them at police station and shared photos of the same to some students. “After knowing the modus operandi of the leak, we changed our pattern of sending question papers to exam centre for the leaked papers.

We will send our employees to exam centers for delivery of papers for Business Organisation and Communication subject too. However, this system is for only these two papers,” Thakur said.

Question Papers Opened In Front Of CCTV Cameras

Following DAVV’s instructions, colleges doubling up as centres opened envelopes of question papers in front of CCTV cameras. They also saved the video recordings of the same following order of the university. DAVV has made it mandatory for colleges to open envelopes of question papers in front of CCTV cameras since BCom paper leak case took place.