 Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily

Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily

They sit there for hours quenching their thirst for knowledge.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many youngsters, growing up in a digital world, have given up reading books, newspapers and magazines. Yet, there are some libraries in Bhopal where youngsters go daily and read books and magazines.

They sit there for hours, quenching their thirst for knowledge. These libraries are Maulana Azad Central Library, Hindi Bhawan Library and Manas Bhawan Library. Maulana Azad Central Library, the oldest of all treasure-troves in the city, has one lakh tomes in Hindi, Urdu, English and Persian.

The building built in 1908 was a museum and it was converted to a library in 1955. Hindi Bhawan Library and Manas Bhawan Library are the other mines of King Solomon. A few students told Free Press about how they use these libraries.

Read Also
Indore: 55 Infants Die In June: It’s ‘Normal’ Say Docs
article-image

Excerpts:

Students prepare for exams

Regional librarian of Maulana Azad Central library Vadana Sharma says, “Here, the students prepare for competitive examinations. Senior citizens, professionals, housewives and children come to this place to read different genres of books, she says.

Buying every book not possible

An assistant librarian of Hindi Bhawan Muralidhar Lohare says libraries will always remain, since it is not possible for a student to buy all books, newspapers and magazines. Also, they are getting a peaceful environment, he says.

Got material for PhD

A PhD student, Aastha Dubey, who visits Maulana Azad Library, says, “I am doing research on architecture. I have got all the books and data that too at an affordable cost.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Dalit Groom Rides Horse In Police ‘Protection’
article-image

All newspapers available

An Aspirant of nursing course Sadhana Dubey says, “It has a positive environment. One can read Hindi books and all newspapers. Wifi is also available.” She visits Hindi Bhawan Library daily.

Hindi, English books

A student Devakar Singh Yadav says he is preparing for competitive examinations. The library serves his purposes, since the books are available in Hindi and in English.

Peaceful environment

A UGC NET aspirant Dikchand Verma says he got all the study material. Besides a peaceful atmosphere, Wifi is available.  The fee is Rs 1,000 for one year, and Rs 500 is refundable, he says.      

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Social Media Democratised Info: Professor Simon

Social Media Democratised Info: Professor Simon

'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild

Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged

Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged

Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve No Arrest In Tiger Poaching Case

Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve No Arrest In Tiger Poaching Case