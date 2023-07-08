Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many youngsters, growing up in a digital world, have given up reading books, newspapers and magazines. Yet, there are some libraries in Bhopal where youngsters go daily and read books and magazines.

They sit there for hours, quenching their thirst for knowledge. These libraries are Maulana Azad Central Library, Hindi Bhawan Library and Manas Bhawan Library. Maulana Azad Central Library, the oldest of all treasure-troves in the city, has one lakh tomes in Hindi, Urdu, English and Persian.

The building built in 1908 was a museum and it was converted to a library in 1955. Hindi Bhawan Library and Manas Bhawan Library are the other mines of King Solomon. A few students told Free Press about how they use these libraries.

Excerpts:

Students prepare for exams

Regional librarian of Maulana Azad Central library Vadana Sharma says, “Here, the students prepare for competitive examinations. Senior citizens, professionals, housewives and children come to this place to read different genres of books, she says.

Buying every book not possible

An assistant librarian of Hindi Bhawan Muralidhar Lohare says libraries will always remain, since it is not possible for a student to buy all books, newspapers and magazines. Also, they are getting a peaceful environment, he says.

Got material for PhD

A PhD student, Aastha Dubey, who visits Maulana Azad Library, says, “I am doing research on architecture. I have got all the books and data that too at an affordable cost.”

All newspapers available

An Aspirant of nursing course Sadhana Dubey says, “It has a positive environment. One can read Hindi books and all newspapers. Wifi is also available.” She visits Hindi Bhawan Library daily.

Hindi, English books

A student Devakar Singh Yadav says he is preparing for competitive examinations. The library serves his purposes, since the books are available in Hindi and in English.

Peaceful environment

A UGC NET aspirant Dikchand Verma says he got all the study material. Besides a peaceful atmosphere, Wifi is available. The fee is Rs 1,000 for one year, and Rs 500 is refundable, he says.