Bhopal: Dalit Groom Rides Horse In Police ‘Protection’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit bridegroom roped in police to ensure that he rode a horse in marriage procession in Chhatarpur district. The Bundelkhand region is notorious for dalit suppression.

There have been many instances in which dalit groom was assaulted by upper caste people for riding a horse in marriage procession. SP Chhatarpur Amit Sanghi told Free Press that marriage of Laxmi Ahirwar of Bharkua village under Bijawar police station was fixed on June 28. His family wanted Laxmi to ride a horse in the procession.

Wary of upper caste members’ violent reaction, he filed a complaint with the police. Acting on his plaint, a police team led by SDOP reached the village on June 27, and held a meeting of affluent people.

The police team advised them against disturbing social harmony and warned of strict action against wrongdoers. Following the police action, Laxmi rode a horse peacefully and no issue has come to fore till now.

Read Also FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar In Bhopal - Details Inside