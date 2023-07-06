Indore: 55 Infants Die In June: It’s ‘Normal’ Say Docs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, the Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital administration accepted the deaths of as many as 20 infants in the hospital in the last six days.

Moreover, the number of deaths in June was 55 but the hospital administration claimed that this high number of deaths was ‘normal’.

The hospital administration was forced to share the number of deaths on Thursday noon after the death of an infant in the hospital, whose family claimed that the infant had died due to negligence and that 15 infants had died in the last two days!

The allegation forced senior officials to react and according to associate professor (paediatrics) Dr Sunil Arya, who is also the in-charge of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), 20 infants died in the hospital in the last six days including two babies who died on Thursday.

He also shared that about 100 kids were admitted to the hospital in the last six days and while 67 are still undergoing treatment, the remaining were discharged.

“As many as 303 kids were admitted to the hospital in June out of which 55 kids died. The death rate of NICU and HDU in our hospital is about 18-20 per cent which is less than the expected per cent which is about 40 per cent as per the WHO figures,” he said.

Talking about the reasons for these deaths, Dr Arya said, “MTH Hospital is one of the biggest health centres for women and children in the region and patients are being referred to MTH Hospital from different districts, most of them in critical conditions. We have 60 per cent outborn (born outside the hospital) babies who get admitted to the hospital in critical conditions.”

He said that the two infants who succumbed to treatment on Thursday died due to sepsis and intestinal obstruction. Meanwhile, HoD of paediatrics department Dr Preeti Malpani said that they served the most critical patients being referred from remote places.

Infants died in MTH Hospital since July 1

Hospital administration claimed that as many as 64 kids were admitted to the hospital since July 1 out of which 20 died during treatment, including the two who succumbed on July 6, while 23 were discharged successfully. The remaining kids are undergoing treatment.

Date Name

July1 B/O Rani Guatam

B/O Kavita Kishan

B/O Ankita Lokesh

B/o Mamta Rajesh

July 2 B/O Sapna Ritesh

July 3 B/o Kavita Ajay

B/O Manju Manoj

B/O Simmi Salman

July 4 B/O Santoshi Sachin

B/o Anjana Sunil

B/o Yasmeen Rabia

July 5 B/o Mamta Rahul

B/o Shilpa Santosh

B/o Radhika Gopal

B/o Savita Anil

B/o Yasmeen Iqbal

B/o Asha Bahadur

