Indore: 1468 Complaints Of 'MCC Violation' Received On C-Vigil App, Indore Leads With 244 Entries | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, a total of 1468 complaints were lodged on the C-vigil application. Indore-1 constituency recorded the highest number of complaints, leading with 244, followed by Indore-3 with 128 and Indore-5 with 121.

In contrast, Sanwer constituency had the least complaints recorded to be 22 and Indore-4 followed closely with 26 complaints, as informed by Atul Dubey, the nodal officer of C-vigil.

He further informed C-vigil efficiently addressed all complaints within hundred minutes, with the majority pertaining to issues related to posters and banners.

The C-Vigil app was made by the Election Commission of India so that information about MCC violations can be immediately received. The app was made active as soon as the MCC came into force on October 9.

The application allowed people to complain and communicate about any kind of violation of the Model Code of Conduct through sharing photos and videos. The application was available on Google Play Store from where people downloaded the app on their android mobile phones.

A control room was set up at the Collector's office to receive complaints and take appropriate actions regarding them. The control room was working under the guidance of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T.

About Indore Elections

Indore remained one of the hot-seats this election as there were many heavy-weight candidates contesting against each other. One of the most awaited results is of the Indore-1 constituency in which Kailash Vijayvargiya was fielded against Sanjay Shukla. Also, 2 ministers have also contested this time who are Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat. There are triangular contests in few districts like Mhow and Depalpur.