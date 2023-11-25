7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

By: Kajal Kumari | November 25, 2023
Madhya Pradesh is a home to numerous historical and magnificent heritages. Since, the world is celebrating 'Heritage Week' from Nov 19 to Nov 25, lets snoop a little more inside the 'Heart Of India' today.
1. Mandu - Jahaz Mahal. Sounds interesting right? The reason why it was named as ‘Jahaz Mahal’ is because the fort is built between 2 lakes which created such an illusion that a huge ship is anchored in deep waters. The monument was built during the reign of Ghiyas-ud-din Khilji in the second half of the 15th century which was home to the 1500 women that Khilji had.
2. Raisen - Raisen Fort. This fort dates back to 1200 AD and is famous as "wish fulfiller". The fort is located on the top of a hill. It encapsulates a huge water reservoir, palaces and even temples. Raisen fort is also a shrine of a saint Hazrat Peer Fatehullah Shah and also, it houses a Shiv temple.
3. Burhanpur - Asirgarh Fort. Asirgarh Fort is one of the hidden gems in Madhya Pradesh. It is present 20 km away from Burhanpur. The fort is present between Tapti and Narmada river in the lap of the beautiful Satpura Ranges. It was built by Asa Ahir, a zameendar of the Ahir dynasty in the 15th century.
4. Maheshwar - Holkar Fort. Who doesn’t know the queen Ahilya? But there’s a lot to explore about her home, the Holkar palace built at the bank of Narmada river. Today, the palace is not only a tourist attraction but also one of the favorite spot for filmmakers.
5. Orchha - Rani Mahal. One the most beautiful forts in Madhya Pradesh adorned with intricate carving and colourful paintings! The last occupant of this palace was Rani Laxmi Bai herself and now it has been converted into a museum.
6. Orchha - Jehangir Mahal. According to history, the palace was built in 1598 by Bharath Bhushan after he took control over Bundela region by defeating Vir Deo Singh. The palace is the best place to visit if you want to explore Mughal architecture.
7. Mandu - Hindola Mahal. Another monumental beauty of Mandu is Hindola Mahal. It is also called as Swinging Palace as per its english translation. The palace comprises Malwa-Sultanate architecture and is visited by a number of people every year.
So which spot are you going to go to with your friends and family??
Thanks For Reading!