7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

1. Mandu - Jahaz Mahal. Sounds interesting right? The reason why it was named as ‘Jahaz Mahal’ is because the fort is built between 2 lakes which created such an illusion that a huge ship is anchored in deep waters. The monument was built during the reign of Ghiyas-ud-din Khilji in the second half of the 15th century which was home to the 1500 women that Khilji had.