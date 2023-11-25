'Art Is A Must For Our Future Generation To Experience Humanity Beyond Materials,' Says Chief Guest At Art Exhibition In Indore

Indore: 'Art Is A Must For Our Future Generation To Experience Humanity Beyond Materials,' Says Chief Guest At Art Exhibition | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Create Stories NGO organised its 23rd National Art Exhibition ‘Kala Ke Rang’ with display of over 115 artworks from 61 Artists from across the country at Devlalikar Art Gallery.

Organizer Deepak Sharma said, “The exhibition is themed on diversity and displays different art forms.” He added that the artworks displayed in the exhibition share perspectives and ideas of people from various cities and states of India.

FP Photo

Artists from all walks of life, i.e. from 7 years to 75 years, are displaying their artwork at the show.

“It is a wonderful platform that is needed to boost artists. I like all the artworks, there is a lot of variety and dialogue,” Dr Abhyudaya Verma, one of the main guests, said.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Another guest Dr Amit Solanki said, “It is wonderful to see youngsters participating in the exhibition. Art is a must for our future generation to experience humanity beyond materials.”

FP Photo

Yoga trainer Pankaj Soni said, ““I am so happy to see that people from different backgrounds, outlooks and age-groups are inclined towards art. It is a very well managed event giving a platform to budding artists.”

“It is beautiful to see diversity in unity in the exhibition. The exhibit is the perfect definition of our country with a harmonious existence of different colours and art forms. I appreciate the management of the exhibit,” said Seema Soni, a visitor.